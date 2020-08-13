$205.24 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $205.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.86 million to $208.75 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $252.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $863.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.76 million to $882.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $981.42 million, with estimates ranging from $896.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Haemonetics stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

