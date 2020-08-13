$696.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post sales of $696.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.80 million and the highest is $699.20 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $782.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

HRC stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report