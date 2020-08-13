$696.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post sales of $696.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.80 million and the highest is $699.20 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $782.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

HRC stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

