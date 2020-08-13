Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEYS opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

