LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.07. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. Roth Capital lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

