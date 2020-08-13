Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to announce $312.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $421.03 million. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.