111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th.

Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect 111 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

111 stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. 111 has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

