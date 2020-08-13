Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $255.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $649.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

