BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

