$154.20 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $154.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.90 million and the lowest is $141.03 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $199.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $655.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.62 million to $667.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $696.09 million, with estimates ranging from $647.17 million to $734.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of FSK opened at $16.05 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,515 shares of company stock worth $2,153,826. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

