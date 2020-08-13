Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Huntsman by 55.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,248,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 443,423 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.