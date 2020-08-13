Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Huntsman by 55.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,248,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 443,423 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.