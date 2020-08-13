Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.

Citi Trends stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

