Opera (OPRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Opera had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.04 million. On average, analysts expect Opera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPRA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

