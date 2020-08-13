Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EL opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,196 shares of company stock worth $13,430,396 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

