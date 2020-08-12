Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of First Merchants worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 166.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.