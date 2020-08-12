Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Sealed Air by 46.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 476,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

