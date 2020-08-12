Signaturefd LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

