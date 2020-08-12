UBS Group AG Has $8.35 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.