Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 159.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

