Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.