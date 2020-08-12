Comerica Bank Sells 5,672 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.54.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

