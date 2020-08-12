Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter worth $39,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Cormark upgraded Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of IAG opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. Iamgold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

