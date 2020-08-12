Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 5,160 Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

