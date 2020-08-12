Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 437,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 932,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

