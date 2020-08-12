Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.