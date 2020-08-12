Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

