M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 2,485 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $179.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

