Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,243 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 44.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NYSE:FCFS opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $103.42.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.