Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 482,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

