Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,007.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,385.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.