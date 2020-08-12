VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) by 155.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.71% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.