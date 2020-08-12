Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,007.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2,385.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

