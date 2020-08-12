Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,202.5% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,007.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,385.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.