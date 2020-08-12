Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $82,574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $19,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $10,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.04. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

