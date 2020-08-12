Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.37% of Blue Bird worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 132,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Bird by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Corp has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

