Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 274,642 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bank Ozk by 42.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.03. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

