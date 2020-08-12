101,980 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,742,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,188,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

