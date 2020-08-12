Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

