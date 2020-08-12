Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Loews by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 23,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $747,509.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 242,977,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,354,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

