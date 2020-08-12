Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells 12,100 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $1,218,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

