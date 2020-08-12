Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXO opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

