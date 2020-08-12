Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

