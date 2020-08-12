Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,034 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $297,903,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,993,121 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,936. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

