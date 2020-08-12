Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,697,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

RUSHA stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $972,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 over the last three months. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

