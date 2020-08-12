Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

