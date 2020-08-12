Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $209,000 in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $805,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 248,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

