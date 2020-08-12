Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 1,193 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

