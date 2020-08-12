Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $103.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

