Washington Trust Bank Has $28.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,676,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $544,720,000 after purchasing an additional 190,408 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,728,763 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silversage Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.7% during the second quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.07. The company has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

