Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 113,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.