Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 262 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07. The company has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.