Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,728,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $351,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silversage Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% in the second quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 113,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.